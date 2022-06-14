(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rebounded from their lowest level in over a year as investors bought the dip after a global rout that was sparked by worries of aggressive central bank policy tightening amid stubbornly high inflation.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.8% at 8:01 a.m. in London after slumping Monday to its lowest since March 2021. Banks and technology sectors led the advance.

The market is seeing “a dead cat bounce from short-term oversold levels, but concerns that central banks can’t engineer a soft landing means we likely haven’t seen the lows over the medium term,” said Neil Campling, head of tech, media and telecom research at Mirabaud Securities.

The European benchmark has been hammered this year as worries of hawkish central banks and a potential recession dented demand for risk assets despite stock valuations falling well below their long-term averages. After the European Central Bank last week outlined a slightly more aggressive path than economists had foreseen, focus this week is on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and bets are climbing of the central bank considering its biggest interest-rate increase since 1994.

“Just two days ago I didn’t imagine for a second that we would be seriously talking about a 75 basis-points hike at this week’s Fed meeting, but in one session the market has got there and with the Fed in blackout they cannot pushback even if they want to,” said James Athey, investment director at abrdn. “Their quandary is that if they don’t do 75 basis-points tomorrow, they risk providing a dovish shock and making their job more difficult in the future.”

Investors believe hawkish central banks are the biggest risk for European stocks, followed by the global recession and then inflation, according to Bank of America Corp.’s June fund manager survey for the region, in which respondents’ global growth expectations dropped to all-time lows.

