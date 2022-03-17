(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained, nearly wiping out losses that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as traders were encouraged by the Federal Reserve’s comments about the strength of the economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.6% by 8:04 a.m. in London. Travel and leisure and technology sectors outperformed.

After being whipsawed earlier this year due to concerns of red-hot inflation and slowing growth, the benchmark is on course for its best week since November 2020. While the Stoxx 600 is less than 1% away from erasing its losses since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, investors are wary of the lasting economic impact of international sanctions on Russia in addition to the damage from surging commodity prices.

“The market is still very fragile and things can change on a dime,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “If the turmoil and high commodity prices remain, it’s a pretty big obstacle to fighting inflation and a very difficult environment for companies to operate in. I’m still not cheering too much yet.”

The Fed on Wednesday hiked interest rates by a quarter point, as expected, and investor sentiment was boosted by signals from Chair Jerome Powell that the U.S. economy was “very strong” and could handle monetary tightening. Still, traders are growing increasingly concerned that the economy could buckle under the weight of monetary-policy normalization.

Focus today will be on the Bank of England’s policy meeting, where the central bank is also expected to raise interest rates, taking them back to their pre-Covid level.

Investors are also bracing for weaker earnings at European firms amid higher commodity prices and forecasts for a slowdown in economic growth. Citigroup Inc. strategists now expect European profits to rise 3% in 2022 compared with their earlier forecast of 5%, with cyclical and consumer-linked sectors seen as the most vulnerable.

