(Bloomberg) -- European equities slipped ahead of a European Central Bank decision which is expected to put the institution on a path of monetary policy tightening.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% at 8:04 a.m. in London, with the consumer-products and basic resources sectors leading declines.

The ECB is set to announce an imminent end to large-scale asset purchases when it meets on Thursday as it paves the way for the first interest-rate hike in more than a decade next month.

European equities have already been under pressure this year as central banks turned hawkish, stoking fears of a recession. The war in Ukraine, soaring cost pressures and supply chain disruptions are among a multitude of worries investors are grappling with this year.

“In Europe, the problems are really around growth driven by the crisis, driven by energy in particular,” said Gareth Nicholson, Nomura chief investment officer and head of discretionary portfolio management. “We believe the ECB will be less transparent than the market would like,” which could impact their credibility, he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley strategists including Giorgio Magagnotti said European equities are likely to remain under pressure as the cost of capital continues to rise significantly and yields move higher. “While this has already had a material effect on markets, the legacy is likely to be long-lasting,” they wrote in a note.

