European stocks dropped for a second day on worries about rising coronavirus cases in countries including the U.S. and Australia.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.7% as of 8:12 a.m. in London, with all 19 industry groups down. Travel and leisure, banks and miners were among the worst performers, after leading gains in the preceding rally.

After surging to a three-month high in early June, stocks are trimming a third monthly gain amid signs of a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S. and concern about a second wave of infections elsewhere. Adding to investor gloom, the International Monetary Fund projected a deeper recession and slower recovery for the global economy than it anticipated two months ago.

The Stoxx 600 is falling toward its 200-day moving average after rising above it earlier this month.

“Risk-off sentiment continues to grip global equities for a second day amid surging coronavirus cases, global trade tensions and a stark downgrade from the IMF to economic projections,” Fiona Cincotta, a market analyst at City Index. “The safe haven trade is in full swing with riskier assets, such as equities and commodity currencies, being sold off.”

Among notable movers, Deutsche Lufthansa AG jumped 15% after the airline’s biggest stockholder said he’d vote in favor of a 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) government bailout, giving the plan a boost ahead of a key vote.

