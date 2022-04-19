(Bloomberg) -- European equities fell on Tuesday, as gloomier global growth projections, warnings about even more aggressive Federal Reserve hikes, and new sources of strain on commodity supplies, dented risk appetite after the long Easter weekend lull.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index retreated 0.7% as of 8:01 a.m. in London. Automakers and healthcare were among the biggest decliners, while energy shares outperformed.

Investors continue monitoring comments from policy makers as prospects of monetary tightening weigh on the sentiment. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the central bank needs to move quickly to raise interest rates to around 3.5% this year with multiple half-point hikes and that it shouldn’t rule out rate increases of 75 basis points.

“Part of what the Fed wants is tighter financial conditions, and we’ve not really seen a meaningful tightening of financial condition either in terms of equity valuations or frankly in terms of the broader credit market as well, so I think Fed is going to keep on pushing in terms of hawkish rhetoric,” said David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management. “So I think we are going to see some more volatility and some greater downside risk from broader risk asset complex.”

The main European equities benchmark is struggling to find its feet, as the war raging in Ukraine further weighs on sentiment, just as the region’s economy decelerates and inflation remains stuck at record highs. The outcome of an uncomfortably tight French presidential race this Sunday and quarterly earnings reports due this month will be the next catalysts expected to give the market direction after a lackluster start to the year.

“We have recently lowered our earnings growth estimates for U.S., Europe and Japan,” Anita Gupta, head of equity strategy at Emirates Nbd Bank, told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. “We’re getting very mixed signals from the market, it’s a very volatile environment.”

