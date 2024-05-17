(Bloomberg) -- European stocks edged lower on Friday, following Wall Street’s slight pullback, as commentary from central bank officials curbed rate-cut optimism.

The Stoxx 600 Index retreated 0.1% at the close in London, weighed down by rates-sensitive sectors such as utilities and real estate. Banks and consumer products outperformed as shares in luxury company Richemont jumped after it named Nicolas Bos as its new chief executive officer.

European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel warned against back-to-back interest-rate cuts in June and July, saying a cautious approach is needed with inflation still tilted to the upside, delivering a sobering tone to the market. That followed Federal Reserve speakers once again conveying the higher-for-longer message.

European stocks have staged a comeback in May, supported by renewed expectations for easing by the Fed this year. Still, some investors say that the rates outlook is now fully priced into equities.

Swings in sentiment around monetary policy expectations are normal, said Tatjana Puhan, head of asset allocation at Swiss Re.

Still, given that there’s little prospect of further central bank rate hikes for now, “and that we currently still have a relatively benign growth environment, it still feels good for the coming weeks to be in risk assets and there may be moderate upside potential,” added Puhan.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.