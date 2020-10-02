(Bloomberg) -- European equities dropped along with U.S. stock index futures on Friday after President Donald Trump said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 1.1% at 8:05 a.m. in London, in a broad-based selloff led by cyclical shares including miners, energy and banks.

Trump announced early Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19, shortly after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, had fallen ill with the coronavirus.

“Markets never like uncertainty so that may create some short term volatility,” said Stephane Barbier de la Serre, macro strategist at Makor Capital Markets SA. “However, it’s quite striking that gold, the U.S. dollar and Asian markets remain largely unaffected this morning. Likewise, investors should therefore not overreact at this stage.”

Energy shares may struggle to keep their first weekly gain after four consecutive weeks of losses, as oil extended losses. Oil stocks have severely underperformed the broader market amid poor demand outlook, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc hitting their lowest level in 25 years this week.

