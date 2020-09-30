(Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell on Wednesday on the final trading day of the third quarter, led lower by travel stocks and banks as sentiment took a knock following a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate.

The Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.3% by 8:13 a.m. London time. Among individual stocks, dealmaking was in focus with shares in Italy’s Mediobanca SpA down 1.5% after the lender was said to have made a recent approach to Assicurazioni Generali SpA about acquiring one of the insurer’s units.

William Hill Plc’s shares were little changed after the U.K. bookmaker’s board accepted a $3.7 billion takeover bid from Caesars Entertainment Inc.. Elsewhere, Veolia Environnement SA raised its bid for most of Engie SA’s stake in Suez SA by 16%.

Although European stocks have been largely range-bound over the third quarter, with the Stoxx 600 Index little changed over the period, concerns of further restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus and their impact on businesses has seen the European equity benchmark dip 1.6% in September. Banks, insurers and travel stocks have been among the biggest sectoral losers this month.

“For European equities, I think it’s a tricky time for the next couple of weeks ahead,” Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, said in a telephone interview. “Generally, markets are going to be on the backfoot heading into the U.S. election.”

