(Bloomberg) -- European equities slid at the open as the continuing selloff in the Turkish lira spurred concerns about an economic crisis that could impact European banks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index retreated 0.6 percent, with miners and banks taking the biggest hit. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit were among the heaviest decliners, each falling more than 3 percent.

Banks in Spain, France and Italy with the biggest claims in Turkey have an exposure of about 135 billion euros, according to Berenberg. Overall, Eurozone lenders’ liabilities in the country are too small to cause “a significant Eurozone crisis,” according to the broker.

“That the fallout from Turkey could cause any credit crunch in any part of the Eurozone seems highly unlikely,” said Carsten Hesse, European economist at Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. “A full-blown Turkish banking crisis would have some negative repercussions on Eurozone banks that have large credit exposure to Turkey or own Turkish banks.”

“Turkey is not the new Greece,” said Stephane Ekolo, an equity strategist at TFS Derivatives, in London. “There is no doubt that the ECB warning is fueling more fears about the Turkish risk. But I sense that the main problem with Turkey has more to do with its authoritarian trajectory under President Erdogan as well as the economic woes, (rather) than the diplomatic feud between the U.S. and Turkey around the detention of a U.S. pastor in Turkey.”

