European stocks declined on Tuesday on concern about the relentless spread of coronavirus, while U.S. equity futures turned higher before some of the biggest drug companies report results.

Declines in European miners and energy firms overshadowed positive earnings from banking powerhouses HSBC Holdings Plc and Banco Santander SA, both of which signaled a brighter outlook for dividends. BP Plc warned of many challenges ahead as the pace of recovery in oil demand remained uncertain.

The modest move up in S&P 500 futures comes after the index suffered its biggest daily loss in a month. Crude oil nudged higher, while Treasuries and German bunds were steady.

“Even as equities sold off yesterday, bond yields did not fall by much,” ING Groep NV strategists including Padhraic Garvey wrote in a note. “The bond market is still sniffing a slightly better medium-term outlook, especially in the U.S.”

Investors will look for market catalysts later on Tuesday from data and earnings. Durable-goods orders and consumer confidence reports are due, as well as results from Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. and Eli Lilly and Co. In the meantime, surging coronavirus infections are adding to an already cautious mood with the U.S. election a week away and time running out to finish an aid package before then.

Europe took a step closer to the strict rules imposed during the initial wave of the pandemic, with leaders struggling to regain control of the spread while confronting growing opposition to restrictions. France’s government was told that its virus situation is moving toward that of early March, and the second wave will probably be worse than the first one.

In Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin again attempted to reconcile differences on a virus relief package. Differences between the two sides “have narrowed,” but “the more it narrows, the more conditions come up on the other side,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters.

These are some events to watch this week:

The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee holds its all-important plenum, where it’s expected to chart the course for the economy’s development for the next 15 years. Through Oct. 29.

Brexit negotiating teams have started intense daily negotiations, and these are likely to continue as both sides push to finalize a deal by the middle of November.

Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have monetary policy decisions Thursday, followed by briefings from Governor Kuroda and President Lagarde.

The first reading of U.S. 3Q GDP Thursday is anticipated to be the strongest on record following a record dive in the prior quarter as many businesses were shuttered by the pandemic.

Here are the major moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.6 per cent as of 9:37 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2 per cent.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures rose 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.1 per cent.

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3021.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 104.62 per dollar.

The Turkish lira weakened 0.9 per cent to 8.1592 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.80 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.59 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.275 per cent.

New Zealand’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.566 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 0.7 per cent to US$38.84 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.1 per cent to US$1,900.62 an ounce.

Corn climbed 0.7 per cent to US$4.21 a bushel.

Iron ore increased 0.7 per cent to US$110.55 per metric ton.

