(Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell the most since July 30 on concern there will be further lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise, with HSBC Holdings Plc leading banks lower amid a potential threat to its China expansion plans.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 2% as of 9:08 a.m. in London, heading for its lowest level since July 31. HSBC fell on pressure on several fronts, including a report from the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper that it’s a candidate for the country’s “unreliable entity list.” The FTSE 100 Index slid 2.6%, also hurt by a slump in U.K. travel shares with the government set to be told that the country is at a “critical point” in the pandemic.

Also in focus is a re-calibration of industry classification within the Stoxx 600 taking effect today. The European benchmark is gaining a 20th sector -- personal care, drug and grocery stores -- with several members relocating from the retail and personal & household-goods sectors. Some other sectors have been renamed.

European equities are sliding on worries a resurgence of Covid-19 will prompt further lockdowns and hamper a nascent economic recovery. Germany’s health minister said the trend of cases in Europe is “worrying” as U.K.’s Chief Medical Officer is set to warn on Monday that the U.K. is at a “critical point.”

“We had posited that the current consolidation was just a shot across the bow, a far more serious one was ahead of us in the next two months, but it would simply be a buying opportunity,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds. “Valuation is a concern, but mostly for growth stocks, second waves of Covid-19 are spreading in parts of Asia, the U.S. and Europe forcing a partial lockdown in Madrid.”

Travel and leisure shares and lenders were the worst industry performers. In addition to HSBC’s China woes, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported, based on leaked documents, that several major banks moved money for people or entities they couldn’t identify, and in many cases failed to file the required suspicious activity reports until years afterward. The report said in some cases the lenders kept moving illicit funds after receiving warnings from U.S. officials.

