(Bloomberg) -- European equities started the week on a negative note as investors weighed an array of risks from China’s Covid-19 flare up to an uncomfortably tight race for the French presidency, surging bond yields and the war in Ukraine.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index fell 0.7% as of 8:20 a.m. in London, tracking Asian stocks lower. French equities dropped, after the first round of the country’s election gave incumbent President Emmanuel Macron a narrow lead over nationalist challenger Marine Le Pen.

“Investors shouldn’t be complacent” about Macron’s lead, said Xavier Chapard, a strategist at La Banque Postale Asset Management. The probability of a Le Pen victory “is far from zero and it has not really changed after the results of the first round of elections.”

A less forgiving macroeconomic backdrop, coupled with geopolitical jitters, has left optimists awaiting quarterly earnings reports this month to restore confidence in the outlook for European equities.

While the Stoxx 600 has recouped the losses suffered after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the enthusiasm that catapulted the benchmark to successive records last year has waned, amid fears that record inflation will cause central banks to tighten liquidity screws, just as economic growth slows.

“While geopolitics is dominating, we believe that equities still offer supportive risk-reward over the medium term, and that the cycle is not over,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note. “We look for more gains in earnings, bottoming out in China activity, after being cautious on the space last year, and expect the Fed not to turn ever more hawkish, relative to what is currently priced in.”

