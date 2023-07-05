(Bloomberg) -- European equities retreated as weak economic data from China weighed on sentiment while investors awaited minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% by the close in London after a private survey showed expansion in China’s services industry slowed in June from the previous month. Insurance and utilities stocks led losses among sectors. Health care outperformed.

Among individual stocks, Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA’s plunged the most on record as investors size up competing offers to rescue the troubled French grocer from groups headed by two billionaires, each of which would leave existing holders with almost nothing. Shares of Ams-OSRAM AG and Aixtron SE also fell after Trendforce, a Taipei-based market researcher, said it’s unlikely that Apple Inc. will introduce micro-LED screens on its watches before 2026.

Meanwhile, Continental AG advanced after being raised to outperform from neutral at BNP Paribas Exane amid a more supportive macro backdrop.

European stocks have been treading water in the first few days of July amid thin volumes following a strong first half. Investors will look for clues on when the Federal Reserve may resume its interest-rate hiking campaign when the minutes from its June meeting are released later Wednesday. Meanwhile, money managers are preparing for the earnings season to assess how companies have coped with headwinds such as higher rates and an uneven Chinese recovery.

Recent earnings downgrades by analysts reflect the uncertain environment, and most likely a squeeze in margins, said Leonardo Pellandini, an equity strategist at Bank Julius Baer. “Selling price expectations are coming down with inflation, which will eventually bite into profits as well. Markets will need to watch out for any negative surprise which would weigh more this time around.”

Liberum strategists Joachim Klement and Susana Cruz said in a note that there could be more profit downgrades as forward-looking economic indicators point to a softer second half, though any weakness in equities will be short-lived.

In terms of monetary policy, Julius Baer’s Pellandini said tightening is starting to have an impact on the real economy and will continue to translate into subdued growth. “With this said, it seems like the last hawkish remarks of the various central banks point towards further rate hikes, which will have to be digested. The lower liquidity during summer might hide some interesting moves in markets given the central bank meetings scheduled and corporate reporting.”

For more on equity markets:

Homebuilders Look Vulnerable in UK Inflation Fight: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Boiron, Iberdrola, Covestro, Hidroelectrica

Hidroelectrica Tops Europe’s Busiest IPO Week of 2023: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Little Changed

Sainsbury Gets Weather Boost as Food Inflation Eases: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

--With assistance from Ksenia Galouchko.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.