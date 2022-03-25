(Bloomberg) -- European stocks opened slightly higher, looking set for a subdued finish to the week as investors mull concerns over surging inflation and slowing growth amid the war in Ukraine.

The Stoxx 600 Index was up 0.2% at 8:03 a.m. in London, led by gains in chemicals stocks and miners. Banks were the biggest fallers.

European Auto Stocks Have Rarely Been So Cheap: Taking Stock

After last week recouping losses sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the benchmark is slightly lower on the week so far as central banks signal an aggressive tightening in monetary policy and economic data indicate an “unprecedented” rise in costs for parts and raw materials. Although the index has crept away from a technical bear market, it is still about 8% below its January record high.

“Investors appear to be slowly coming to terms with the prospect of higher rates perhaps on the basis that even a 1% move in rates by the summer would merely put the Fed funds rate back to the level it was pre-pandemic,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Data released Friday showed U.K. retail sales unexpectedly fell in February as an end to coronavirus restrictions saw Britons change their spending patterns. Focus later in the day will be on the March reading of the German Ifo business confidence index.

In the latest geopolitical developments, President Joe Biden called for Russia’s removal from the G-20 group of major economies, and the U.S. and its allies warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against using biological, chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

