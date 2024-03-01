(Bloomberg) -- European stocks ended the week at a fresh record after the latest US inflation and jobs readings reassured investors that interest rates remain on track to fall this year. Heavyweights Novo Nordisk and ASML were the biggest contributors to the gains.

The Stoxx 600 Index closed 0.6% higher, with real estate and energy stocks leading gains, while insurance and construction shares lagged. Sweden’s OMX Stockholm 30 index also ended the day at an all-time high.

Among individual movers, Daimler Truck Holding AG jumped after the truck manufacturer’s earnings, while Grifols SA rebounded after a record plunge on Thursday. Volkswagen fell sharply in afternoon trade as the German carmaker announced preliminary results.

Still, the main regional benchmark was little changed for the week. It ended February in the green, notching a fourth month of gains for its longest winning streak since 2021. US main indexes were steady Friday after hitting records on Thursday following the data releases.

“The rise to new highs in some markets can be observed primarily in blue-chip assets and inflows into passive instruments,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at asset manager MPPM. “Hopes that there will be no recession in the US will continue to drive markets for a while, but warnings of a correction are also growing louder.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s ruling coalition is stitching together a package of measures likely worth around €7 billion ($7.6 billion) to try lift Europe’s largest economy out of a prolonged slump, Bloomberg News reported.

Focus next week will turn to the European Central Bank as it gathers for a policy meeting, with investors watching for comments on when rate cuts will start. Lowering interest rates prematurely would be a worse mistake for the ECB than reducing them too late, according to a survey of economists who see one fewer cut now in 2024.

Among other individual moves, Acerinox SA declined after the Spanish stainless steel producer missed estimates and gave a weaker first-quarter outlook, while Kuehne + Nagel International AG shares tanked most in 22 years, after the Swiss logistics giant posted worse results than expected.

For more on equity markets:

Europe’s Super-Stock Envy Feeds Mag Seven Monikers: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Believe, Wincanton, Opdenergy, ITV, Yara

Euronext Warns Netherlands Risks Losing Business Pull: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Unchanged; Fisker Falls

The West End’s Return: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.