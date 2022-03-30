(Bloomberg) -- European equities dropped on Wednesday, amid warnings that the inversion of the U.S. treasury yield-curve signals a recession is looming, and that optimism about a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine is overblown.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index retreated 0.5% as of 8:04 a.m. in London, snapping a three-day winning streak after surging to the highest level in five weeks yesterday. Banks and automakers led the declines after outperforming on Tuesday, while energy and mining shares advanced as commodities climbed.

“We see evidence of short covering having helped equities to rebound from oversold levels,” Barclays strategists led by Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note to clients. “But post the big leg up in rates, the focus will soon shift to earnings.”

European equities surged on Tuesday on investor optimism that peace talks were progressing after Moscow said it would reduce military operations in areas where its forces were being pushed back. Skeptical NATO allies are evaluating whether Russia’s promise to scale back military operations in Ukraine marks a turning point in the conflict or simply a tactical shift.

The main European equities benchmark is on course for its first monthly gain this year, fully recouping the losses suffered after the launch of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as the war exacerbated inflationary pressures and prompted a wave of downgrades in economic growth forecasts. Despite the rebound, the gauge will end this quarter in the red, following a ferocious post-pandemic rebound that saw it climbing to successive record highs over seven consecutive quarters of gains.

“The equity market is likely to be discounting a business cycle (consumer driven) slowdown rather than a credit recession,” Jefferies strategists Sean Darby and Kenneth Chan wrote in a note. “Short-term investors should still be mindful of earnings shocks as the cyclical/intermediate companies experience losses of orders just as costs rise.”

