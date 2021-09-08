(Bloomberg) -- European equities declined amid a blurred outlook for global growth and as investors await Thursday’s update from the European Central Bank.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 1% at 8:16 a.m. in London, with automakers, banks and construction sectors leading losses. Miners and technology outperformed but all sectors were lower. Volumes were relatively high, with about 58,000 Euro Stoxx 50 future contracts changing hands in the first 10 minutes after the European market open, the highest amount since at least mid July.

Investment firm EQT AB fell 7.3% as an investor sold stock, part of a flurry of share sales on Tuesday that also included SoftwareOne Holding AG, automaker Stellantis NV and online retailer Asos Plc.

Europe’s main stock benchmark has struggled for traction after hitting an all-time high last month. While vaccination programs are expected to continue to drive the economic reopening, disappointing economic data has distorted the recovery path just as interest rate-setters consider scaling back support. Traders are awaiting the European Central Bank’s policy update due Thursday.

“There will be a bit of sitting out, waiting to hear how much the ECB slows purchases,” Guy Foster, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin, said in written comments. “Overall this has been a very strong market,” he said, adding that some fund managers coming back from vacations may be taking profits.

The broader outlook for European equities is supported by the recent rebound in corporate profits, according to BlackRock. “Valuations remain attractive relative to history and look even more attractive than at the start of the year thanks to strong earnings,” strategists including Wei Li wrote in a report.

Among individual shares, Sanofi slipped 1% after agreeing to buy immune-system therapies firm Kadmon Holdings Inc. for $1.9 billion.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.