(Bloomberg) -- European stocks snapped last week’s rally as a weak reading on the German economy weighed on investor sentiment, with key inflation data due in the region this week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.5% at the close in London, with basic resources, retail and consumer-products shares lagging the most. L’Oreal was under pressure after UBS cut the stock on limited scope for earnings upgrades. Trading was muted as Monday is a public holiday in the US.

Among other individual stocks, SoftwareOne Holding AG sank after the Swiss technology services provider rejected a takeover offer from Bain Capital. Meanwhile, shares of UK homebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc fell after it said 2023 profit will be lower than it previously forecast because of higher costs for some projects.

Monday’s mood was dampened by a report on German gross domestic product, which showed a contraction in the fourth quarter. The country has been singled out by forecasters as the world’s only major developed nation that would fail to record economic expansion last year — largely due to its manufacturing sector reeling from higher energy costs, surging interest rates and subdued foreign demand.

Stock and bond prices have slipped a bit this year amid conflicting signals on when and how fast central banks may cut interest rates. The Stoxx 600 hovers just below its 2022 peak and the economy still looks resilient, while a report last week showed inflation picked up in the US last month.

More data out of Europe this week, including consumer prices, will offer clues to the direction of rates. European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann warned rate cuts aren’t guaranteed this year, unlike what the market seems to have been pricing in.

Some economists mirror this view. “I am a bit afraid we will see headline inflation going up again in the first month of 2024 in the entire euro zone,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, due to less favorable base effects from energy prices as well as higher transportation costs.

“This is a dilemma for the ECB,” he added. “I expect the ECB to do nothing and we will really only talk about cuts at the June meeting, not before.”

