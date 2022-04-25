(Bloomberg) -- European stocks tumbled to the lowest in more than a month as global risk-off sentiment swelled on concerns over a more aggressive Federal Reserve and the spread of Covid in China, outweighing optimism over French President Emmanuel Macron’s election victory.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index fell 1.9% as of 8:04 a.m. in London, the lowest since March 16, led by miners and energy as iron ore and oil slumped on a deteriorating demand outlook.

European equities have been under pressure this year on monetary tightening concerns and as the war in Ukraine led to a surge in commodities, fueling inflation fears. China locked down some areas of Beijing and ordered mandatory Covid testing in a district, further weighing on the sentiment. Separately, European investors are bracing for this year’s busiest week of the earnings season.

Now that French elections are out of the way, European markets are “looking back to the risk-off lead elsewhere,” said Ilya Spivak, head of Greater Asia at DailyFX. “Stocks were not ready to focus on the larger, Fed-driven move lower until the election had passed.”

Macron’s margin of victory over nationalist leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s runoff was nearly half of what it was the last time the pair faced off. Still, the win for Macron, who is viewed as more business-friendly than Le Pen, could provide stocks with another leg up after French equities outperformed other European markets during his first term.

“The short-term outperformance of French domestic stocks into the vote signaled the market had been pricing in a Macron win, but it’s still a potential negative off the table and should help stabilize European stocks this morning within the context of the broader global weakness,” said Carl Dooley, head of EMEA trading at Cowen in London.

Although European stock volatility has receded since Macron won the first round of elections earlier this month, markets could get choppy again ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week and French parliamentary elections scheduled for June. Markets on Friday were pricing in four back-to-back half-point increases by the Fed.

“With the election now behind us, it seems that there are not any positive catalysts to look toward for now,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a strategist at IG Asia Pte. “The action-packed week ahead of U.S. big tech earnings and economic data leading up to the FOMC next week may make market participants refrain from taking on excessive risks for now.”

Separately, European stocks are entering their busiest week of the earnings season with about a third of the Stoxx 600 reporting, equivalent to $5 trillion worth of market capitalization. Earnings have been a mixed bag for large caps so far, with some flagship misses like SAP SE or Kering SA, as well as reassuring beats from Nestle SA or guidance from ASML Holding NV.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.