(Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped amid investor concerns that record inflation will pressure the European Central Bank to act more aggressively, increasing the risk of an economic slump.

The Stoxx 600 Index fell 1% by the close, having extended declines after JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon warned restrictive policies threaten to tip the economy into recession.

The European gauge had yesterday capped its fourth monthly decline in five. Real estate and travel and leisure stocks led losses today, while automakers were the only advancers.

Pressure is rising on the ECB to increase interest rates to tame inflation, with Governing Council member Robert Holzmann saying the latest all-time high for euro zone inflation strengthens the case for a half-point hike in July. Data on Wednesday showed German retail sales dropped the most on a monthly basis since April of last year, while key gauges of activity at European factories remained under strain.

“We are still in the process of adjusting downwards our expectations for earnings and more are to come given the slowdown that is very clearly on the way,” said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. “We’re still in this environment of slower growth and tightening of financial conditions and that’s going to be a pretty difficult recipe for markets,” he said on Bloomberg TV.

June has on average been the worst month of the year for European stocks over the past two decades, and investors are nervous about further declines.

Citigroup Inc. strategists warned of headwinds for equities from expected downward revisions in corporate earnings estimates. The US bank’s Earnings Revision Index, which tracks the relative number of earnings-per-share upgrades versus downgrades, has still seen forecasts rise in Europe, but global revisions have stayed negative since February.

“With a central-bank-put difficult to engineer in a high inflation environment, we are sellers of rallies rather than buyers of dips,” Citi strategist Jamie Fahy wrote in a note.

Markets have also started seeing a sectoral shift away from cheaper value stocks after their recent outperformance, when rising interest rates dented demand for the so-called growth stocks, strategists say.

“The asset allocation decision between value and growth is potentially shifting,” said Huw Roberts, head of analytics at Quant Insight. “It’s tentative but macro conditions which have supported value’s outperformance through 2022 may have turned.”

Among individual movers, Dr. Martens Ltd. surged 20% after the UK bootmaker reported higher-than-expected pretax profit.

MARKETS

Equities: Euro Stoxx 50 down 0.8%, FTSE 100 down 1.0%, DAX down 0.3%, CAC 40 down 0.8%, FTSEMIB down 0.9%, IBEX 35 down 1.2%, AEX-Index down 1.6%, Swiss Market Index down 1.0%

Bonds: German 10-year-yield up 5bps at 1.18%, Italian 10-year-yield up 6bps at 3.19%, Spanish 10-year-yield up 6bps at 2.29%

Credit: iTraxx Main up 1.2bps at 88.7, iTraxx Crossover up 5.7bps at 443.1

FX: Euro spot down 0.91% at 1.0636, Dollar index up 0.89% at 102.66

Commodities: Brent crude up 1.5% at $117.3/bbl, copper up 0.4% at $9,482/MT, iron ore up 2.6% at $138.85/MT, gold up 0.3% at $1,842.74/oz

EUROPE EQUITIES

1 out of 20 Stoxx 600 sectors rise; autos sector has the biggest volume at 384% of its 30-day average; 137 Stoxx 600 members gain, 457 decline

Top Stoxx 600 outperformers include: Dr. Martens +19.6%, Volvo Car +5.5%, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum +5.4%, Porsche Automobil Holding +4.0%, D’ieteren Group +3.6%

Top Stoxx 600 underperformers include: AddLife -8.1%, Avanza Bank Holding -7.9%, Sagax -6.8%, Zalando -6.6%, MIPS -6.5%

