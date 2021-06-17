(Bloomberg) -- European stocks declined, snapping their longest record-setting streak since 1999, after Federal Reserve officials were more hawkish than expected, speeding up their expected pace of policy tightening.

The Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.3% at 8:08 a.m. London time, with mining shares as the worst performers after base metals dropped. Banks gained amid rising bond yields.

Europe’s main benchmark is falling for the first time in ten sessions after the Fed signaled two rate increases by the end of 2023 from near zero now, with Chair Jerome Powell saying there’s a risk inflation will be higher than expected. A report on U.S. initial jobless claims may offer more clues on the pace of the economic rebound.

Fed Sees Two Rate Hikes by End of 2023, Inches Towards Taper (1)

“The Fed was slightly more hawkish than expected,” said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank. Looking ahead, “The market’s attention will likely be on job data, starting with initial jobless claims later today.”

In the context of the Fed’s latest comments, “while still under pressure in absolute terms, Europeans markets could be relative winners as a weaker euro and higher bond yields should support heavy-weight exporters and financials, respectively,” he added.

Among notable movers is AstraZeneca Plc, falling 0.9% after Australia raised the recommended age for the vaccine to 60.

