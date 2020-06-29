European stocks slid while S&P 500 futures fluctuated as investors weighed scattered signs of economic improvement against the accelerating virus spread in the U.S., Brazil and India.

The dollar slid against all of its major peers after three days of gains. Oil futures fell below US$38 a barrel in New York. The yield on Treasury five-year notes traded near a record low. Poland’s zloty strengthened after presidential election results pointed toward a run-off.

Investors began the week bracing for more risk-off sentiment as infections cases surpassed 10 million globally and a resurgence in the U.S. continued to batter states likes Texas and Florida, with several halting plans to reopen. India’s economy is hurtling for its first contraction in more than 40 years.

“The recovery is going to be much slower and much more uneven than most people believe,” David Hunt, president and chief executive officer of PGIM Inc., said on Bloomberg TV. “Markets are priced for a much sharper V-shaped recovery, which we don’t think is likely.”

In Asia, stocks fell more than 1 per cent in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. They had a more modest drop in China, where markets reopened after a two-day holiday.

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.5 per cent as of 9:19 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 per cent.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures decreased 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro jumped 0.3 per cent to US$1.1248.

The British pound increased 0.1 per cent to US$1.2346.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.17 per dollar.

The offshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 7.0762 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 0.64 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.47 per cent.

France’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to -0.115 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.177 per cent.

Commodities

Brent crude dipped 2.2 per cent to US$40.10 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.1 per cent to US$1,769.73 an ounce.

Iron ore dipped 3.2 per cent to US$94.77 per metric ton.