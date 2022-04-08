(Bloomberg) -- European equities climbed after two days of declines as investors took advantage of more appealing valuations while weighing risks from hawkish central banks and the war in Ukraine.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3% at 8:02 a.m. in London, snapping two days of declines. Automakers and technology sectors were among the biggest gainers, having been under pressure earlier this week.

European stocks have wavered this year as investors fret over soaring inflation, hawkish central banks and that economic growth will stall following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Stoxx 600 has been under pressure this week after the Federal Reserve laid out plans to shrink its balance sheet.

European equity valuations are now very cheap, particularly compared to the U.S., said Joachim Klement, head of strategy, accounting and sustainability at Liberum Capital. The Stoxx 600 trades at about 13.5 times forward earnings, compared with 19 times for the S&P 500.

“Equity markets are still recovering from the extremely oversold situation in early March,” Klement said. Fears that high inflation and interest rates will curb growth “are overdone since the Federal Reserve minutes didn’t really tell us anything we didn’t know before,” he said.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale SA strategists including Charles de Boissezon are cautious on the overall market stance but think investor concerns are priced in.

“We believe that European equities have overpriced stagflation fears given the still strong economic growth outlook,” they wrote in a note.

