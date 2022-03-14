(Bloomberg) -- European stocks began the week positively on the back of lower oil prices, as investor attention turns to the Federal Reserve for clues on how aggressively it will tighten monetary policy.

The Stoxx 600 was up 0.6% as of 8:05 a.m. in London with banks and insurers leading gains, while miners and health stocks underperformed. The benchmark snapped a three-week losing streak on Friday, partly as dip buyers returned following days of volatility on concerns of slowing economic growth amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Focus this week will be on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, where traders are expecting the central bank to hike interest rates by a quarter percentage point to rein in red-hot inflation. Overall, futures are expecting the Fed to deliver the equivalent of at least six quarter-point increases this year.

“The Fed meeting this week is the big catalyst investors are now looking out for and it’s difficult to overestimate its importance,” said Roger Lee, head of U.K. equity strategy at Investec. “A 25-basis-point interest-rate hike is a given, but it’s the comments about quantitative tightening that will be key for markets.”

With the Ukraine war sending commodity prices soaring amid worries of a supply crunch, strategists have warned the selloff in equity markets could worsen, adding that Europe was the most exposed due to its geographical proximity to the war and its energy dependence on Russia.

In the latest geopolitical updates, negotiators from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold further talks Monday, after a weekend where Moscow increased its aerial attacks on western areas closer to Ukraine’s border with Poland.

