(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose, heading for their best weekly advance since mid-March, as investors returned to risk assets, lured by cheaper valuations.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.5% by 8:02 a.m. in London. Financial services and consumer sectors outperformed.

While European stocks have been under pressure this year amid a flurry of concerns spanning the war in Ukraine and recession fears from central bank tightening, dip buyers returned this week. Citigroup Inc. strategists recommend buying European shares following the selloff on their appealing valuations compared to the US after a steep global selloff.

READ: It’s Going to Get Harder for UK Stocks to Keep Outperforming

Adding to the positive sentiment, some of the largest Chinese technology companies beat sales estimates, boosting tech shares in the country.

“It’s been a positive week that could show markets have started to stabilize, with equities having already repriced,” said Nieves Benito, head of fundamental research at Santander Asset Management. “Markets have already priced in central banks’ tightening paths and China is showing more support so, all in all, we see more certainty than weeks ago when volatility was so high.”

For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.