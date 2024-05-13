(Bloomberg) -- European stocks held close to record highs on Monday, taking a breather after their best week since January, as investors turned their attention to upcoming US inflation data.

The Stoxx Europe 600 closed flat on the day in London, after a stream of estimate-beating company earnings helped the index advance 3% last week. Autos and healthcare shares led gains, while construction and utilities were the biggest laggards.

Among single stocks, better-than-expected results kept trickling in with Diploma Plc soaring 11% after boosting its outlook. Almirall SA shares rallied as the Spanish skin-health focused pharmaceuticals company’s sales beat estimates.

Anglo American Plc rejected BHP Group Ltd.’s revised proposal valuing the miner at about £34 billion ($42.7 billion). Elsewhere, Novo Nordisk A/S plans to sell bonds for the first time in more than two years to help finance its large program to expand production of its blockbuster treatments.

In the US, GameStop Corp. shares surged as speculation swirled around a return to social media by Keith Gills, who drove the meme-stock mania of 2021 under his “Roaring Kitty” moniker.

Read more: Rates Outlook Favors Return of European Small Caps: Taking Stock

This month’s stock market rally now faces a test in the form of Wednesday’s US consumer price data print. The gains unfolded after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell swatted away worries that the central bank may raise interest rates again, and the advance gathered momentum after the Labor Department reported a slowdown in job growth, pulling bond yields down sharply from last month’s peaks.

Falling US inflation is a key catalyst for bond-sensitive sectors, as they could be set for an even more powerful rally than in late 2023, supporting the overall European market, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

On the other hand, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, cautioned that “if the numbers surprise to the upside for the fourth straight month, it will be hard to keep the Fed hawks contained.”

While a few weeks ago positioning had started to look stretched, now, with valuations at similar levels, positioning is close to flat, said Mohit Kumar, strategist and chief economist for Europe at Jefferies. His base case is for a slow grind higher in risky assets as the macro backdrop remains supportive.

