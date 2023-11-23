(Bloomberg) -- European stocks traded near their highest level in two months, buoyed by gains across energy stocks and Swedish banks in a quiet trading session due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up +0.3%% at its close in London, with energy stocks and banks leading gains. The benchmark traded just above its 200-day moving average level, even as private-sector surveys showed that a recession in the euro area is looking more and more likely.

Swedish lenders in particular got a boost after the Riksbank paused its tightening campaign, with Sweden’s OMX Stockholm 30 Index rising +0.6%%. Dutch banks, on the other hand, fell in the wake of the surprise election victory for far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders’ anti-EU Freedom Party, with gains on the Amsterdam AEX Index were muted.

Elsewhere, German military-related stocks came under pressure, led by defense firm Rheinmetall AG, after a newspaper report that the country froze new spending commitments following a court ruling, which Germany’s Defense Ministry denied.

European equities have bounced back this month with the region’s gauge up 5.7% in November on hopes of a more dovish tilt from central banks as inflation eases. Technology stocks and real estate, two sectors particularly sensitive to interest rates, have notched double-digit gains this month.

Read more: Rushing Into Growth Strategy Comes at a Cost: Taking Stock

With the third-quarter earnings season over and a relatively light economic calendar ahead, some market watchers say there’s a dearth of potential catalysts for stock pickers in the remaining weeks of the year.

“The rally that we’ve been seeing in the last few months is welcome, but at the same time, it’s more or less making up the ground that we lost in the previous few weeks,” Michael Field, European market strategist at Morningstar, said by phone. “It’s hard to see markets going above that point without any real news to drive them, apart from sentiment.”

