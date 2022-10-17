(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rallied on Monday as Britain scrapped a raft of tax cuts that had fueled a market turmoil.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 1.8% in a third day of gains, with cyclical sectors like real estate, travel and retail increasing most as all industry sub indexes advanced.

The mid-cap UK FTSE 250 benchmark rose 2.8% after new UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt confirmed the fiscal policy U-turns, scrapping tax cuts and cutting back support for household energy bills in an effort to restore order to the UK public finances.

The Stoxx Europe 600 has plunged almost 20% this year amid worries about a recession driven by surging inflation and central banks’ hawkish stances, with the region experiencing higher volatility last week following a worsening outlook for US price increases. Meanwhile, concerns around the extent of unfunded tax cuts announced in Britain last month have roiled the gilt market.

“We see this as a major positive to calm markets down and expect gilt yields to decline further in coming weeks,” Liberum strategists Joachim Klement and Susana Cruz wrote in a note to clients. “A short-term rally in stock markets, particularly in sectors like homebuilders, real estate and utilities is likely.”

Among individual stocks, Credit Suisse Group AG rose 2.6% after Bloomberg reported that Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia are weighing whether to put money into the lender’s investment bank and other businesses.

ITV Plc jumped 9.1%, the most since November 2021, after the Financial Times reported that the company is exploring options for its production arm ITV Studios.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.