(Bloomberg) -- European equities advanced to a three-week high on Thursday on investor optimism that U.S. stimulus talks are continuing.

The Stoxx 600 Index gained 0.8% by the close in London. Energy stocks led the advance as oil surged after Hurricane Delta forced operators to shut 80% of production in the Gulf of Mexico. Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc rallied 25% following its recent share price slump.

Investors across the ocean continue to closely watch U.S. fiscal stimulus talks after President Donald Trump scuttled broader negotiations earlier this week. Trump touted progress in talks even though there were few signs the two sides are any closer on a deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there won’t be a standalone bill on airlines without a guarantee the other stimulus items are going to be addressed.

Market participants are also turning more optimistic on the prospect of a “blue wave” of wins for Joe Biden’s Democrats in the November elections for the presidency, House and Senate. This could bring more certainty to the government’s fiscal actions, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s senior investment strategist Abby Joseph Cohen.

The broad European benchmark is heading for a second consecutive week of gains, while still struggling to find clear direction.

“The overarching sideways trend remains in place for the moment, yet there is a chance for renewed upside momentum,” writes Donner & Reuschel AG technical analyst Martin Utschneider. “Market participants remain nervous and any unexpected message could quickly turn into selling panic. Hence all hedges should remain in place.”

Among individual movers, ISS A/S jumped 9.4% after the Danish cleaning and services giant said on Wednesday that Chairman Charles Allen won’t be seeking re-election at the next annual general meeting in April.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.