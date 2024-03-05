(Bloomberg) -- European stocks fluctuated, briefly erasing their losses for the session, with traders assessing mixed US economic data as they seek clues on the path for interest rates.

The Stoxx 600 index was 0.2% lower by the close in London. Growth in the US service sector cooled in February — partly due to a decline in employment — even as orders and business activity quickened. European utilities and insurance stocks outperformed, while technology and basic resources fell the most.

Among single stocks, defense firm Thales SA jumped after reporting results that beat estimates. Spirent Communications Plc soared after Viavi Solutions Inc. agreed to buy the electronic solutions provider. Lindt & Spruengli dropped the most since December, after the Swiss chocolate maker gave guidance that analysts said could be over-optimistic because of rising cocoa prices.

European stocks soared to a new record recently, but have been pulling back this week amid caution about the timing of interest rate cuts. Citigroup Inc.’s Chris Montagu says markets look extended and flagged that there are “considerable profit taking risks, which could pose a headwind for further upside.”

“European equity markets will probably be a bit choppy this week,” said Tatjana Puhan, chief investment officer at Copernicus Wealth Management. Investors need some positive news that may help to give them confidence in a soft landing scenario for Europe, she said.

Investors are looking forward to Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting for hints on the outlook for monetary policy, with the market increasingly focusing on the summer as the timing for a first cut.

“The ECB likely will have to be more hawkish than what markets still hope for, but in contrast to the Fed, Lagarde might have to stay more rigid on rates in a clearly stagflationary environment,” Puhan added.

In France, industrial production dropped much further than expected at the start of the year, adding to signs that the euro area’s second-largest economy is struggling to regain momentum after the energy crisis.

In the US, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Monday he expects the first interest-rate cut, which he has penciled in for the third quarter, will be followed by a pause the following meeting to assess how the policy shift is affecting the economy.

