(Bloomberg) -- European equities were little changed on Thursday amid unease over the status of stimulus support, while traders focused on new additions to the region’s benchmarks following index reviews.

The Stoxx 600 Index was flat as of 8:10 a.m. in London. Among individual movers, grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc and engineering firm Meggitt Plc rose 0.9% and 0.1%, respectively after the bid targets were promoted to the FTSE 100 Index. Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA gained 0.3% and Stellantis NV rose 0.6% after their addition to the Euro Stoxx 50 Index.

Recent concerns prompted by hawkish rumblings from the European Central Bank over the possible paring back of pandemic stimulus in Europe have kept European equities rangebound, while China’s regulatory crackdown is also weighing on sentiment.

“Markets are actually fearful, more fearful, that central bank policy support would be ended earlier than they’re comfortable with,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International Plc. “That would have more of an adverse reaction to the risk-free assets.”

While European stocks have started September on a mixed note, the Stoxx 600 Index is just 0.6% away from last month’s record, boosted by optimism over an economic recovery and the region’s vaccination push.

“Europe is a very cyclical market so it needs overall global growth, a global recovery -- that has been lacking in recent years and now we’re having it, so we’re really excited about the performance of European stocks,” said Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Poland’s CD Projekt SA gained 8.9% after reporting earnings that beat expectations, while Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB soared 24% after private equity firm Advent International and Singapore wealth fund GIC agreed to buy the biotechnology firm for 69 billion kronor ($8 billion).

