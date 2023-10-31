(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose on Tuesday as cooling bond yields and some bright spots in corporate earnings reports boosted sentiment. Although the move trimmed October losses, the main benchmark still dropped for a third straight month.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.5% by the close, with real estate and chemicals stocks gaining. US Treasury 10-year bond yields fell slightly on the eve of the Federal Reserve rate decision.

Stellantis NV gained as it reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue, bolstered by stable pricing, improving logistics and robust demand for models such as the electric Jeep Avenger. Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev NV rose after reiterating its annual profit forecast and reporting quarterly adjusted earnings that met analysts’ expectations.

Energy was the worst performing sector as BP Plc dropped after its third-quarter profit fell short of estimates.

European stocks struggled this month amid a surge in bond yields, war in the Middle East and underwhelming quarterly earnings. The benchmark posted its worst October performance since 2020 with a decline of about 3.7%. It is also on the cusp of erasing its 2023 gain and confirming a technical correction.

Read: Polish Stocks Outshine Global Peers After Game-Changing Election

While October has typically ended with positive returns over the past 25 years, that pattern was shattered this month, raising doubts about the prospect of a year-end rally. Technicals and positioning are providing some support but are not yet strong enough to offset macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. All eyes are on the Fed’s rate decision on Wednesday, as well as the Treasury Department’s new borrowing plan.

“Markets are short-term oversold, and if the Fed keeps rates in place and maybe even guides for no more rate hikes, we should see strength into November and December,” said Liberum strategist Joachim Klement. “The worry is of course that the Fed guides to the possibility of more rate hikes or the war in Israel escalates in which case, any short-term bounce would be limited.”

The outlook for global growth is also in focus as a gauge of Chinese manufacturing contracted in October. In Europe, however, data showed French output grew slightly in the third quarter.

A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. indicator of risk appetite dropped below zero to its lowest level since May, suggesting worries around economic growth, strategist Cecilia Mariotti wrote in a note.

