(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index notched its ninth straight week of gains, the longest streak in nearly 12 years, amid growing confidence in the economy and upcoming interest-rate cuts.

The benchmark closed at 510 points, a level 2% higher than the median estimate for where the index is expected to finish 2024, according to a Bloomberg poll of 16 strategists. Utilities and real estate led gains on Friday while technology, travel and leisure, and luxury stocks lagged.

“In Europe there are signals of an economic rebound for the second half, which explains some of the optimism, but the rise of equity markets has been and still is very concentrated, which is unhealthy,” said Gilles Guibout, a portfolio manager at Axa Investment Managers in Paris.

About 40% to 50% of European equity gains this year have been concentrated in a handful of larger companies, including ASML, SAP, LVMH and Novo Nordisk.

Meanwhile in Switzerland, skin-care company Galderma Group AG surged in its trading debut, delivering a much needed win for Europe’s equity capital markets.

“To some extent this was a test for the IPO market, so it’s a good thing it went well,” Vega IM fund manager Olivier David commented.

Among other individual stocks, Puma and JD Sports shares fell after Nike warned investors that sales will take a hit later this year as it works to realign merchandise to better match what shoppers want to buy. Adidas also fell initially but recouped all losses.

European stocks are set for a second quarter of gains amid optimism about potentially easier monetary policy, which was boosted by the Bank of England signaling rate cuts were “in play” and the unexpected rate reduction by the Swiss National Bank. Meanwhile, the Italian government was said to target 1% GDP growth in 2024, above consensus forecasts.

For more on equity markets:

This Market Rally Has Left Forecasts in the Dust: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Vodafone, Tod’s, MorphoSys, Smart Metering

Douglas IPO Slump Casts Pall Over Europe’s Recovery: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Little Changed; FedEx, Aemetis, Medtronic Gain

Next Shares Hit Record High: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.