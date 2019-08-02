(Bloomberg) -- European stocks tumbled at the open after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly escalated his trade war with China with a broadening of tariffs.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slid as much as 1.9%, the steepest intraday drop of 2019. Cyclical sectors including basic resources, technology and autos bore the brunt of the sell-off.

The American leader announced Thursday he would levy a 10% tariff on a further $300 billion in Chinese goods from Sept. 1, adding that the new taxes could go “well beyond” 25%. The move brought trade back to the fore for global markets after a truce reached at the end of June lifted risk assets further.

“The negative price reaction reveals that the market was a bit complacent post-trade war truce and the latest decision is a wake-up call,” said Sylvain Goyon, head of strategy at Oddo & Cie. “It reveals that price development was built on shaky foundations.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Justina Lee in London at jlee1489@bloomberg.net;Michael Msika in London at mmsika4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Blaise Robinson at brobinson58@bloomberg.net, Paul Jarvis

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.