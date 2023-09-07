(Bloomberg) -- European stocks were dragged down by tech stocks, with the region’s benchmark posting its longest losing streak since February 2018.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1% by the close in London, dropping for a seventh day. ASML Holding NV was the biggest drag on the index as the tech sector was hit by news that China was looking to expand a ban on the use of Apple’s iPhones to government-backed agencies and state companies.

Apple supplier STMicroelectronics NV slumped, while other European chipmaking peers such as Infineon Technologies AG and Nordic Semiconductor ASA were also lower. Meanwhile, a majority of luxury-goods makers extended their retreat from Wednesday, triggered by a warning from Richemont that inflation is starting to hit demand. Gucci owner Kering SA and LVMH extended losses, while Swatch Group AG and Burberry Group rallied.

Among other stocks, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc soared after the insurer agreed to sell its brokered commercial insurance business lines to RSA, while Smurfit Kappa Group Plc fell after confirming that it was in talks with WestRock Co. to merge.

European stocks have had a bad start to September, following a 2.7% decline in August. The mood had also been muted earlier after data out Thursday showed the euro-area economy barely grew in the second quarter as a dismal performance for exports forced a downward revision in overall growth numbers for the region. Gross domestic product advanced just 0.1% in the three months through June.

In Germany, industrial output fell again in July, according to the statistics office in Wiesbaden, further holding back the biggest economy in Europe and casting a pall over the beginning of the third quarter.

Still, figures from China showed its trade slump easing in August, adding to early signals the worst may be over for some parts of the world’s second-largest economy.

“This morning’s trade numbers for August did show an improvement on the July figures, but given how poor these were it was a low bar,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “While this is encouraging, demand for Chinese goods was still weak from an international, as well as domestic perspective.”

