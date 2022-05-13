(Bloomberg) -- European equities climbed as bargain hunters scooped up shares which haven’t been this cheap since the start of the pandemic.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.7% at the open, tracking a rise in US stock futures as enticing valuations outweighed concerns about higher interest rates and soaring inflation. Banks and technology stocks led gains, while autos and utilities underperformed.

European stocks are still down for a fifth week in the longest streak since February. The region’s equities have slumped this year as traders fretted over the impact that inflation and tighter monetary policy will have on the economy as well as the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

While equities “are not screaming buy yet, there are certainly areas of opportunity right now amidst what is a clearly volatile period” after company earnings remained relatively resilient in the first quarter, Richard Saldanha, a global equity fund manager at Aviva Investors Global Services Ltd., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “There is growth out there. Investors just need to take a longer-term investment horizon.”

