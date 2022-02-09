(Bloomberg) -- European equities rose the most in two months on Wednesday, after the selloff in government bonds paused and France’s central banker said that markets may be getting ahead of themselves in pricing rate hikes for this year.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed by 1.7% at the close, the biggest gain since Dec. 7. Automakers led the advance, and technology recovered from recent losses fueled by rising bond yields. More defensive sectors, such as personal care and food, underperformed.

“Eurozone equities remain among our preferred asset classes, with the market likely to be among the main winners from strong global growth,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note. “On a sectoral basis, we see particular upside for select higher-quality value stocks, such as energy, financials, and materials, along with service sector stocks that should benefit most from European reopening.”

The main European equities benchmark is on course for its first week of gains this year, following a rout triggered by concerns that both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will tighten policy more aggressively than previously anticipated. While another solid earnings season helped alleviate some of the concerns over a less forgiving macroeconomic backdrop, markets have remained on edge ahead of a U.S. inflation reading on Thursday that will help investors gauge price pressures on profit margins and the economy.

“In contrast to the U.S., European economic data continues to surprise to the upside,” Morgan Stanley strategists led by Graham Secker wrote in a note to clients. “We do not think a more hawkish ECB policy path derails the case for EU stocks,” they said.

Among individual movers on Wednesday, Adyen NV shares surged the most since June 2018 after the Dutch company reported second-half net revenue growth that met analysts’ estimates, with results continuing to be bolstered by the rise of online commerce. Aegon N.V. fell 7.3% after the insurer reported quarterly results and KBC downgraded the stock to accumulate from buy, citing “limited” upside.

ABN Amro was the main drag on bank stocks, falling the most since March 2020 after the lender said it expects pressure on net interest income, its main source of revenue, to persist into next year. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S rallied after agreeing to buy Pilot Freight Services LLC for $1.68 billion, shoring up its road-transport business.

It’s “too early to sell equities, we stick to constructive view for now,” Barclays Plc strategist Emmanuel Cau said in a note on Wednesday. Still, “as worries mount about the rates path ahead, credit volatility could stay high, which typically favors strong balance sheets,” he said.

MARKETS

Equities: Euro Stoxx 50 up 1.8%, FTSE 100 up 1.0%, DAX up 1.6%, CAC 40 up 1.5%, FTSEMIB up 2.7%, IBEX 35 up 2.0%, AEX-Index up 1.9%, Swiss Market Index up 1.7%

Bonds: German 10-year-yield down 4bps at 0.22%, Italian 10-year-yield down 8bps at 1.76%, Spanish 10-year-yield down 5bps at 1.07%

Credit: iTraxx Main down 1.3bps at 62.3, iTraxx Crossover down 7.1bps at 302.5

FX: Euro spot up 0.19% at 1.1437, Dollar index down 0.2% at 95.45

Commodities: Brent crude up 0.8% at $91.5/bbl, copper up 2.8% at $10,058/MT, iron ore up 1.4% at $148.7/MT, gold up 0.3% at $1,831.9/oz

EUROPE EQUITIES

19 out of 20 Stoxx 600 sectors rise; travel & leisure sector has the biggest volume at 156% of its 30-day average; 544 Stoxx 600 members gain, 53 decline

Top Stoxx 600 outperformers include: ROCKWOOL International +19.8%, Adyen +11.5%, TUI +9.7%, Porsche Automobil Holding +8.2%, Banco BPM +8.1%

Top Stoxx 600 underperformers include: ABN AMRO Bank -9.1%, Aegon -7.3%, Orpea -5.6%, Storebrand -4.6%, Evraz -3.5%

For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.