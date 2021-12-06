Stock selloff not likely not done yet: Market strategist

S&P 500 index futures and European stocks rebounded from Friday’s selloff as investors took comfort in reports that cases of the omicron variant have been relatively mild.

Oil rose after Saudi Arabia boosted the prices of its crude, signaling confidence in the demand outlook, which helped lift European energy shares. The 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 1.40 per cent, while the dollar was little changed and the yen weakened.

Nasdaq futures pared losses early in the U.S. morning, trading down 0.4 per cent. In Asia, the losses were more severe. The Hang Seng Tech Index closed at the lowest level since its inception. SoftBank Group Corp. fell as much as 9 per cent in Tokyo trading as the value of its portfolio came under more pressure.

“A wind of relief may blow the current risk-off trading stance away this week,” said Pierre Veyret, a technical analyst at U.K. brokerage ActivTrades. “Concerns related to the omicron variant may ease after South African experts didn’t register any surge in deaths or hospitalization.”

The mood across markets was calmer on Monday after last week’s big swings in technology companies and a crash in Bitcoin over the weekend. Investors pointed to good news from South Africa that showed hospitals haven’t been overwhelmed by the latest wave of COVID cases.

Initial data from South Africa are “a bit encouraging regarding the severity,” Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on Sunday. At the same time, he cautioned that it’s too early to be definitive.

Meanwhile, China cut the amount of cash most banks must hold in reserve, acting to counter the economic slowdown in a move that puts the central bank on a different policy path than many of its peers. The People’s Bank of China will reduce the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage point for most banks on Dec. 15, releasing 1.2 trillion yuan (US$188 billion) of liquidity, according to a statement published Monday.

Evergrande’s dollar bonds fell sharply and shares plunged 20 per cent to a record low after the firm moved closer to a debt restructuring. The plan would include all its offshore public bonds and private debt obligations, people familiar with the matter said.

Attention this week turns to U.S. consumer prices, which are expected to show the largest annual advance in decades, keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve to deliver swifter policy tightening.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

Euro zone GDP Tuesday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision Wednesday

Olaf Scholz set to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor Wednesday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks at a conference Wednesday

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks Thursday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks Thursday

China CPI, PPI, money supply, new yuan loans, aggregate financing Thursday

U.S. CPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 7 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1292

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3278

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 113.21 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.40 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.38 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.76 per cent

Commodities