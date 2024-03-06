(Bloomberg) -- European stocks closed at a new record high as investors kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and awaited the European Central Bank’s meeting later in the week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.4% at the close in London. Technology stocks outperformed, while the media and autos sectors lagged. Chemicals stocks gained after HSBC said there are clear signs of restocking across most chemical markets.

In the UK, pub stocks including JD Wetherspoon Plc and Marston’s Plc traded higher after Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the government would freeze alcohol duty until February 2025 as part of his presentation of the spring budget. Financial services companies also advanced after Hunt announced the creation of a British ISA which will give savers an additional £5,000 tax free allowance on investments in UK stocks.

Among other individual movers, British Airways-owner IAG SA rose after getting a double upgrade from JPMorgan analysts. Tour operator TUI AG also gained after an analyst upgrade. Deutsche Post AG fell after its guidance missed estimates.

European stocks have rallied for four straight months on optimism around global growth and the frenzy around artificial intelligence, but are now beginning to show signs of consolidation. Stretched positioning means a breather may be in order, although major reasons to sell are still absent.

On Wednesday, Powell reiterated to lawmakers that the US central bank is in no rush to cut interest rates until policymakers are convinced they have won their battle over inflation. Focus tomorrow will be on the ECB’s decision on rates followed by the US jobs report on Friday.

“There is no point in overreacting before Friday’s US job data,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de L’Echiquier. “There’s absolutely crazy optimism at the moment across markets. Brokers see the market as expensive but not excessively, and for the biggest US brokers, the upside is still there.”

Meanwhile, Barclays Plc strategists said stalling disinflation and the debate around the timing of interest-rate cuts could “play with market nerves.” Still, they see bonds coming under greater pressure than stocks, which are supported by corporate earnings and liquidity.

“We continue to believe Europe offers attractive tactical risk-reward and diversification prospects given its value/cyclical tilt and our expectation of a pick-up in activity,” Barclays strategist Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.