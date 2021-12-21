(Bloomberg) -- European equities bounced back from the worst drop in three weeks amid optimism that growth can overcome risks from the omicron variant.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 1.1% as of 11:33 a.m. in London, with miners and energy pacing gains as commodities recovered. The technology sector got a boost from Micron Technology Inc.’s upbeat forecast, and ASML Holding N.V. gained.

Investors are monitoring virus and lockdown news as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held off introducing stricter coronavirus rules in the country, but left open the prospect they’ll be needed soon. The number of Londoners hospitalized with the virus is rising sharply.

“Omicron is seen as causing a pause in the recovery but it’s clearer that the variant is more contagious but less lethal,” said Francisco Simon, head of discretionary tactical asset allocation for global multi-asset solutions at Santander Asset Management. “Omicron and hawkishness are the main drivers of the market moves in this year end.”

European shares have fallen from record highs in recent weeks amid concern about Covid-19 hurting the economic recovery and as central banks turn more hawkish in response to surging inflation. Also helping sentiment today was optimism that President Joe Biden hasn’t given up on his roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan after Senator Joe Manchin rejected it.

Among individual movers, Bollore SA jumped after getting an approach for its African transport and logistic business. Shares of Zur Rose Group AG and Shop Apotheke Europe NV sank over fresh concerns Germany will indefinitely postpone the introduction of mandatory e-prescriptions, considered the biggest growth driver for both companies.

European sportswear shares advanced after Nike Inc. reported quarterly revenue that topped estimates. U.K. retailer JD Sports and Nike’s German rivals Adidas AG and Puma SE gained.

