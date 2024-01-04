(Bloomberg) -- European stocks struggled to rebound after wiping out $163 billion in the first two sessions of the year, with strong gains in oil shares failing to outweigh losses in retail and tech sectors.

The Stoxx 600 Index was 0.3% higher by 12:37 p.m. in London, paring an advance from earlier in the day. Oil majors Shell Plc and BP Plc were among the largest contributors to the gains as crude added to its jump of more than 3% on Wednesday amid increased Middle East tensions.

Investors were also assessing the outlook for US monetary policy after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed officials see interest rates staying higher for some time. Economic data from France was in focus too, with figures revealing inflation edged higher in December as service prices grew more quickly and energy costs jumped.

Among other individual stocks, Evotec SE slumped as much as 22% after announcing that Werner Lanthaler would step down as Chief Executive Officer. JD Sports Fashion Plc plunged by the most ever after a surprise profit warning, weighing on Adidas AG and Puma SE. Next Plc rallied after the British home and clothing retailer raised its profit forecast.

European stocks had a rocky start to the year as traders pared back rate cut expectations and awaited more definitive signals from central banks that they are ready to pivot to easier policy. The focus will be on the US jobs report due tomorrow for clues about the Fed’s stance. Meanwhile, investors will monitor the euro-zone inflation report also due on Friday, which is expected to show a bump.

“With investors now running modest longs, conviction to chase any move higher will remain low in the absence of any further signs that Goldilocks can outrun the bears,” said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research.

Elsewhere, shares of European chipmakers including STMicroelectronics NV and Infineon Technologies AG fell after self-driving technology firm Mobileye Global Inc. forecast 2024 revenue well short of analyst expectations.

--With assistance from Michael Msika and Farah Elbahrawy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.