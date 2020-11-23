(Bloomberg) -- European stocks erased earlier gains as data signaled that the euro area is slipping into another contraction and as BlackRock Inc.’s strategists cut the region’s equities to underweight.

The Stoxx 600 benchmark fell 0.2% by the close in London after climbing as much as 0.9%. The rotation into laggard sectors continued as cyclical industries including energy, banks and miners led risers, while haven sectors such as personal care and health care retreated.

Although the benchmark gauge is poised for its best monthly advance on record, the mood soured on Monday after November PMI readings hinted at declining output amid lockdowns and strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute slashed euro-area stocks to underweight. Equities also pared gains today after Dow Jones reported that U.S. officials are preparing a joint retaliation plan aimed at countering Chinese economic coercion.

“Renewed restrictions look set to weigh on activity over coming months,” said BlackRock strategists including Mike Pyle. “We also view European equities as structurally challenged in a post-Covid world.”

AstraZeneca Plc was among the biggest decliners today after saying that its vaccine candidate prevents an average of 70% of Covid-19 cases, in an announcement that some analysts have since questioned. Investors and analysts noted the data was below the high bar set by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., though highlighted its favorable logistics.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Christian Mueller-Glissmann write that global stocks are exiting a “hope-driven phase” of the bull market that lasted from March to October, and transitioning to a longer-lasting “growth phase” characterized by lower returns as profits and dividends take over as the main drivers.

“Often, the transition between the two phases is marked by heightened volatility and a market setback as investors wait for, or begin to doubt, the recovery that has been priced,” they said.

