European stocks dropped amid investor concerns about the faster pace of monetary tightening and swift balance sheet reduction by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 0.3% by 8:05 a.m. in London, with automakers leading the declines. Technology shares were also under pressure after the Nasdaq 100 sank the most in a month yesterday on the spike in Treasury yields.

European equities have managed to eke out gains in the past three sessions as traders were attracted by lower valuations, but concerns linger around surging inflation and slowing economic growth. Comments late on Tuesday by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard suggesting the central bank could trim its balance sheet faster than expected have rekindled fears of an economic downturn, fueling a selloff in the bond market.

The “comments put into sharp relief the concerns investors have, that in looking to rein back inflation, the Fed might overplay its hand and tighten too aggressively and tip the economy into recession,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Focus today will be on minutes from the Fed’s policy meeting in March, which are expected to unveil details of its likely plans to shrink its massive balance sheet as policy makers confront the highest inflation in four decades.

With the war in Ukraine sending commodity prices surging in the first quarter, investors are also growing concerned about the hit from inflation to corporate profit margins heading into the earnings season. Sanford C. Bernstein strategists including Sarah McCarthy warned the consensus outlook for European companies’ margins this year is too bullish amid the economic slowdown and higher input costs.

