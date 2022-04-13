(Bloomberg) -- European equities dipped slightly as traders weighed the start of the corporate earnings season against the risks from surging inflation.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.3% lower by 8:06 a.m. in London. Miners outperformed, while personal care stocks declined as Tesco Plc fell after saying profit may show little change or decline slightly this year.

European stocks have caved under pressure this year as traders fretted over soaring inflation, increasingly hawkish central banks and the war in Ukraine’s impact on the economic recovery. Surging bond yields have also weighed on equities in the past weeks. Investors are now turning their attention to the earnings season while awaiting the European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday.

READ: Five Things Traders Are Focusing on This Season: Earnings Watch

“Europe is likely to continue to see-saw around war headlines, especially as energy prices remain elevated as a result,” said Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at Flowbank SA. “With lower expectations for the earnings season as well, Europe may not get much of a boost from results, especially as they will be mostly ‘pre-conflict’ data.”

U.K. inflation surged to 7% last month, a fresh three-decade high that worsens a cost of living crisis threatening to derail the nation’s economic recovery. The FTSE 100 Index was down 0.2%.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists recently cut the Stoxx 600 earnings-per-share growth expectations for 2022 to 2% from 8% earlier versus 13% consensus on rising energy bills, weaker consumption, supply issues, shipping costs and potential gas disruptions. Margins for the Stoxx 600 are near a record and could start to come under pressure from higher input costs, Goldman strategists said in a note.

“The fate of equities largely depends on earnings,” Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note, adding that guidance matters more as investors focus on pricing, margins, supply chain issues and demand.

