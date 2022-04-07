(Bloomberg) -- European stocks bounced back following a drop in the previous session as investors mulled signs of aggressive central bank policy tightening and its impact on economic growth.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.3% by 8:02 a.m. in London, a day after it posted its biggest slide in nearly a month. healthcare, automakers outperformed, while energy and miners were lower.

READ: Carrefour and Telecoms Top M&A Wishlists in Europe: Taking Stock

Demand for risk assets globally has abated this week, with technology stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff, as the Fed laid out a long-awaited plan to shrink its balance sheet by more than $1 trillion a year while raising interest rates “expeditiously” to counter the hottest inflation in four decades. In Europe, investors are also concerned about the hit to economic growth and corporate earnings from the war in Ukraine and surging commodity prices.

“Given Fed tightening concerns and less buyback support, the upside for European equity markets seems to be limited at the moment,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “However, still pessimistic positioning and sentiment as well as a strong April seasonality are supportive. Against this background, I expect more of a range-bound market in the near future.”

Strategists at Morgan Stanley also said the European market wasn’t currently pricing in the risk of a contraction in gross domestic product, despite a “much higher probability of a European recession than usual,” adding that low equity valuations reflect risks to earnings estimates, which are likely to be cut in the coming months. Morgan Stanley sees the risk-reward outlook for European equities as more challenging.

“We think Europe is running into an idiosyncratic shock due to its energy dependence and geographical proximity to the conflict,” Monica Defend, head of the Amundi Institute, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “We prefer U.S. versus European equities; obviously there might be some picking within Europe, but if you ask me in general, we have changed our preference.”

For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.