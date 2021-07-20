(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained after their worst day in seven months as optimism over economic growth and earnings prospects outweighed concerns around the spread of Covid-19 variants.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% at 8:14 a.m. in London, with cyclical sectors like financials and miners outperforming, while energy shares got a boost from crude futures. Defensive stocks like health care and utilities underperformed. This is a reversal of yesterday’s declines when more economically sensitive industries led the drop.

“The stock market should continue to advance in the coming years, primarily driven by earnings growth,” Madison Faller, global strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank, said by phone.

“Even if case counts do get substantially worse before they get better, hospital utilization rates remain far lower than where they were at the peak of the Covid crisis,” said Faller, which “matters a lot for the reopening.”

The Stoxx 600 benchmark lost 2.3% on Monday, the most since December, as rising coronavirus infections spurred fresh worries about business disruption. However, despite concerns over elevated equity valuations, investors see few alternatives to stocks as bond yields remain depressed.

“We believe that the reflationary trade that favors stocks versus bonds and cyclical-value versus defensive-growth sectors remains firmly intact,” said Candice Bangsund, vice president and portfolio manager at Fiera Capital.

Still, “it won’t necessarily be a smooth trajectory for investors,” Bangsund added by email, “We expect more periodic bouts of volatility that could prompt some choppy trading conditions in the coming months.”

Earnings are a big focus for investors as companies ramp up reporting this week. Market participants will be watching profit and outlook updates to gauge the strength of the recovery and corporate optimism.

Among individual stocks moving on Tuesday, UBS Group AG rose 4.3% after posting better-than-expected second-quarter profit, while cautioning that client activity is set to slow down. EasyJet Plc added as much as 4.2% after posting a smaller-than-expected pretax quarterly loss.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc slipped 0.5% amid news that Apollo Global Management Inc. is in talks to join forces with Fortress Investment Group’s 6.3 billion-pound ($8.6 billion) bid for the grocer.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.