(Bloomberg) -- European stocks climbed for a second day as investors brushed off the soaring number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. amid the prospect of additional stimulus.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.6% as of 8:21 a.m. in London, in a broad rally, with all industry groups aside from banks posting gains. Technology, miners and industrials led risers, while defensive sectors including health care, utilities and real estate lagged.

U.S. equities staged a late-day rally on Thursday, giving a boost to Asian and European shares this morning. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index is headed for its second moderate weekly loss in the past three, as continuous commitment from central banks and governments has so far prevented a deep retreat.

“It’s the same pattern as we saw in the recent past, after a few negative days, markets rebound despite the current newsflow,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at MPPM EK in Germany. “All eyes are on U.S. markets as usual, but fears about second wave keep investors on the sideline, so I don’t see selling pressure for the moment.”

Among notable movers, British food retailer Tesco Plc dropped after it’s trading update, while luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc fell 7% after announcing a placing of new shares. Wirecard’s free fall continued with a 30% drop. But shares in Air France-KLM rose as much as 9.8% after Dutch arm KLM secured a bailout from the Netherlands.

