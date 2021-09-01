(Bloomberg) --

European equities jumped on Wednesday as investors bet the global economic rebound would persist even as central banks prepare to scale back support.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was 0.7% higher at 8:05 a.m. in London, rising to the highest level in two weeks. Travel and leisure and consumer discretionary were among the best performers, while technology followed Chinese peers higher. Miners underperformed as iron ore futures slid. The benchmark is now trading about 0.3% away from a historical high.

After soaring to a record in mid-August, European shares have struggled for direction as economic statistics pointed to a more sluggish rebound than forecast and as monetary policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic suggest stimulus may be tapered.

Still, investors may have been ahead of the curve and priced in these risks, according to Richard Dunbar, head of multi-asset research at Aberdeen Standard Investments: “Markets had already taken quite a lot of that on board,” he said by phone.

European shares may also be playing catch-up from second quarter earnings season, according to Dunbar. “Stock markets haven’t really bounced on the back of those better-than-expected results, so in essence we’ve had somewhat of a derating.” With the Delta Covid-19 variant remaining a risk, “we expected modest gains from here,” he added.

Also helping the sentiment and bets on economic recovery is the news that the European Union reached a goal of fully vaccinating 70% of its adult population.

Among individual movers, Pernod Ricard gained 2.49 after the distiller reported full-year organic sales growth that was ahead of consensus.

Grocer Carrefour SA fell 4.3% as billionaire Bernard Arnault sold his remaining holding, while WH Smith Plc fell 5.3% after predicting profitability for the year at the lower end of market expectations.

