(Bloomberg) -- European equities climbed for a third day as investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision due later on Wednesday and assessed a slew of company earnings.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% at 8:06 a.m. in London. Retailers and health care stocks led gains, while utilities and the energy sector lagged. Among individual movers, Orsted A/S plunged after saying it dropped the development of two US wind projects, recording impairment charges significantly above its previous predictions. British clothing retailer Next Plc gained after raising profit guidance and GSK Plc also rose after lifting its outlook for the second time this year

The Fed is poised to hold interest rates steady at a 22-year high for a second meeting, while leaving open the possibility of another hike as soon as December with US economic growth staying resilient.

The European benchmark is close to wiping out all gains made this year and entering a correction, though this week’s bounce has helped it regain some ground. Other than the Fed decision, investors are parsing earnings statements to assess the health of profits even as European economies slow. Traders are also monitoring developments in the Israel-Hamas war and their impact on oil prices.

“Our short-term outlook is that the likelihood of a year-end rally has increased now, given oversold conditions, an elevated put skew and some shorting. On top, you get more share buybacks in November and December,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “So, for ‘technical’ reasons the likelihood for a bounce seem to be bigger now, given also that we see often a volatility reset after the Fed meeting which will squeeze more participants into equities again.”

SECTORS IN FOCUS

UK homebuilder after data showed house prices rose unexpectedly in October, adding to signs that the property market is stabilizing as the Bank of England nears the end of its rate-hiking cycle

European mining stocks after iron ore rallied to its highest since April, as signs increase that short-term supply disruptions are on the horizon

