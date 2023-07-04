(Bloomberg) -- European stocks edged higher Tuesday in thin trading, led by gains in real estate and health-care shares as investors looked ahead to the monthly report on US employment for clues to how high interest rates will rise this year.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.1% by the close in London, having gained as much as 0.3% earlier in the session. US markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday, which is likely to lead to lower volumes of trading. Real estate stocks led gains, with Castellum AB being among the best performers after being re-initiated with a buy recommendation at DNB Bank, while automakers declined.

British grocer J Sainsbury Plc dropped after the company didn’t raise its profit forecast even after strong sales growth in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Enel SpA gained after El Confidencial reported that Repsol SA was exploring the possibility of acquiring all or part of Endesa SA, which is majority owned by Enel. Both firms denied the report.

Semiconductor stocks fell after China imposed restrictions on the export of gallium and germanium — two metals that are crucial to parts of the chip industry. Aixtron SE and IQE Plc were among the sector’s decliners, alongside STMicroelectronics NV, which is reliant on gallium and germanium for gallium nitride and silicon germanium product lines. China’s curbs will also likely affect the European Union’s efforts to decarbonize its economy.

While resilient earnings and bets that central banks will slow their interest-rate-hiking pace have lifted European equities by almost 9% for the first half of the year, strategists are increasingly saying that recedssionary headwinds will weigh on trading for the rest of 2023. Investors are closely watching the Friday jobs report for clues on the Federal Reserve’s future rate moves.

Still, Joachim Klement, head of strategy, accounting and sustainability at Liberum Capital, said that even as the outlook for business deteriorates, consumers are showing increased confidence. While a euro-area purchasing managers’ index on Monday showed a 12th straight month of contraction, data from Germany showed an increase in imports.

“Germany’s surprise import growth indicates that consumers are increasingly willing to spend and becoming more confident inflation is going to subside,” Klement said. The performance of real estate stocks, as well as discretionary consumer companies like TUI AG and adidas AG, illustrates the confidence investors have in consumers being more willing to spend in the second half of the year, he added.

“Investors are assessing the ongoing impact of tighter monetary policy and the resilience of economies to withstand further interest rate hikes,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown. Additionally, Streeter said the back-and-forth between the US and China over rare metal export curbs may lead to “fresh supply chain snarl ups which could prove inflationary for some sectors.”

Investors also will focus on a meeting between bosses of the UK’s biggest banks and the Financial Conduct Authority, which the Financial Times reports will take places this week. The two sides are said to be meeting to discuss concerns that banks have been too slow to pass interest rate increases on to savers.

Elsewhere, regulator Ofgem warned energy suppliers against using surging profits to pay huge shareholder dividends.

